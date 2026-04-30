Amazon Layoffs: AWS CEO Matt Garman Announces Plans To Hire 11,000 Developers in 2026, Defends 30,000 Job Cuts

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Amazon Web Services (AWS) CEO Matt Garman has addressed the internal shifts within the tech giant, clarifying the strategy behind the recent Amazon layoffs that saw approximately 30,000 roles eliminated. While the job cuts have sparked concerns regarding the stability of the tech workforce, Garman insisted that the company is not moving away from human talent but is instead realigning its workforce to meet the demands of an AI-driven future.

The company implemented a series of reductions starting in late 2025 with 14,000 roles, followed by another 16,000 in January 2026. Despite the scale of these Amazon layoffs, the firm is concurrently launching a fresh hiring push, aiming to recruit roughly 11,000 software development interns and full-time staff throughout 2026. This dual approach suggests a massive restructuring rather than a simple downsizing of the global workforce. No AI-Related Layoffs: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Rules Out Job Cuts, Confirms Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers and Reskill Existing Workforce.

Strategic Pivot Behind Amazon Layoffs

The narrative that artificial intelligence is directly responsible for the Amazon layoffs was challenged by Garman during the AWS What’s Next event. He described the idea that AI is eliminating software engineering roles as exaggerated, noting that the demand for skilled developers is actually accelerating. According to leadership, the company is hiring just as many developers as it ever has, indicating that the total number of technical roles remains a priority for long-term growth.

Evolution of Roles Following Amazon Layoffs

While the job numbers may eventually stabilise, the nature of the work is undergoing a fundamental transformation. AI agents are now capable of managing repetitive tasks such as debugging and routine code management, which allows engineers to pivot toward high-level system design. Garman highlighted that projects which previously required a two-year timeline are now being completed in just two quarters, showcasing how AI acts as an accelerator for existing teams rather than a replacement. Axis Bank Layoffs: 3,000 Employees Affected in FY26 Amid Bank’s Digital Transformation, Tech-Driven Product Gains.

Future Outlook and Managerial Amazon Layoffs

The impact of these changes is not limited to entry-level positions, as recent Amazon layoffs have also affected various managerial tiers within AWS. The company is leaning into a flatter organisational structure where AI-assisted tools handle operational workflows, potentially reducing the need for traditional middle management. Nevertheless, the consistent message from Amazon leadership remains focused on growth in specialised sectors and the continued integration of autonomous systems to enhance productivity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).