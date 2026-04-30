Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Devotees Burned Alive After Car Falls Into 200 Feet Gorge on Bharwain-Hoshiarpur Road, Disturbing Video Surfaces

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Two devotees travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab were killed after their car plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge on Wednesday afternoon, April 29. The vehicle, identified as a Maruti Swift Dzire with Ludhiana registration number PB-10-K-7531, caught fire before the crash. The victims, who were the only occupants, are yet to be identified, officials said.

The accident occurred on the Bharwain–Hoshiarpur Road, a stretch known for its sharp turns and previously marked as a “black spot.” Authorities said a portion of the road at the site was damaged, leaving it exposed directly to the deep gorge. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tractor-Trolley Carrying Chintpurni Pilgrims Overturns, 3 Killed, 13 Injured.

2 Devotees Burned Alive After Car Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Car Plunges Off Gorge Near Chintpurni, Killing Two Pilgrims. On Wednesday, a car from Ludhiana carrying two pilgrims returning from Mata Chintpurni temple veered off the Bharwain-Hoshiarpur road in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, after a possible tyre burst. The vehicle burst… pic.twitter.com/FHWM76Zn0L — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) April 30, 2026

CCTV footage from the area shows the car approaching a turn but continuing straight instead of navigating the curve, eventually plunging off the edge. Notably, flames were visible at the rear end of the vehicle moments before the crash.

Preliminary reports indicate that a loud blast, possibly caused by a tyre burst, was heard just before the incident. Investigators believe this may have led to the driver losing control of the vehicle. Kullu Road Accident: 4 Dead, 18 Rescued After Traveller Vehicle Crashes Near Sojha (Watch Video).

Police and fire department personnel reached the scene shortly after the crash, but the car was already completely charred. One victim’s body was found outside the vehicle, while the other was discovered inside.

During the search, police recovered an Aadhaar card from the wreckage, providing at least one address, though formal identification of the victims is still pending.

Officials said the passengers were returning from the Chintpurni Temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district and were headed to Ludhiana in Punjab at the time of the accident.

The incident has drawn attention to safety concerns on the Bharwain–Hoshiarpur Road, particularly at identified accident-prone spots. Authorities are expected to review the condition of the damaged stretch as part of ongoing investigations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).