Bajaj Auto Share Price Gains 2.3% As Board To Consider Equity Buyback Plan on May 6

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Bajaj Auto, a prominent global leader in the two- and three-wheeler segments, officially announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on May 6 to consider a proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. This announcement has triggered a positive reaction in the markets, with the Bajaj Auto share price rising by more than 2% during Thursday’s trading session.

Following the disclosure made in a stock exchange filing, the company's shares were trading 2.3% higher at INR 9,762 apiece by 10:52 am. This upcoming board meeting on May 6 will be a dual-purpose event, as the manufacturer is also slated to announce its financial results for the March quarter on the same day. Investors are closely monitoring the developments, as this marks the first time in just over two years that the Pune-based automaker has considered a capital return through a buyback. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 30, 2026: Bajaj Finance, Adani Power and Brigade Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Strategic Impact on Bajaj Auto Share Price and Market Sentiment

The market responded with notable optimism to the news of the potential capital return. The Bajaj Auto share price surge reflects investor confidence in the company's liquidity position and its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. Analysts suggest that the timing of the buyback, coinciding with the quarterly earnings release, indicates a robust balance sheet capable of supporting such a significant financial move.

Historically, the company has utilised buybacks to manage its excess cash. The last such instance occurred in March 2024, when the firm executed a buyback worth INR 40 billion. During that exercise, the shares were repurchased at a price of INR 10,000 per share, which provided a substantial benchmark for the stock’s valuation at the time.

Historical Context of the Bajaj Auto Buyback Program

The decision to revisit a share repurchase plan comes after a twenty-five month hiatus. By reducing the number of outstanding shares, a Bajaj Auto buyback typically results in an increase in earnings per share (EPS) and often signals to the market that the management believes the stock is undervalued or that they have sufficient cash reserves that are not immediately required for capital expenditure.

The 2024 buyback was a significant event for the company, and the current proposal is expected to follow a similar logic of capital efficiency. Market participants are now speculating on the potential size and price of the upcoming offer, which will be finalised during the board deliberations next week.

Strong Sales Growth Backs Bajaj Auto Share Price Momentum

The positive trajectory of the Bajaj Auto share price is further supported by strong operational performance. Earlier this month, the company reported a 20% year-on-year increase in total sales for March 2026, reaching 4,45,377 units compared to 3,69,823 units in the previous year. Domestic sales grew by 20% to 2,66,290 units, while two-wheeler exports saw a 21% rise, reaching 1,59,452 units. Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims.

Commercial vehicle sales also exhibited steady growth, rising 20% to 64,904 units in March. These figures suggest that the company is maintaining healthy demand across both domestic and international markets. As the company prepares for the May 6 meeting, the combination of strong sales data and the prospect of a buyback continues to provide a bullish outlook for the stock.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).