366 Shramik Special Trains Operated Till May 10

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): A total of 366 Shramik special trains carrying migrant workers, pilgrims and students have been operationalised from various states across the country till May 10, the Ministry of Railways said on Sunday."As on May 10, a total of 366 Shramik special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country, in which 287 trains had reached its destination and 79 trains are in transit. Around 1,200 passengers travel in each of these Shramik special trains," the ministry said in a statement.These 287 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 train), Bihar (87), Himachal Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (16), Madhya Pradesh (24), Maharashtra (3), Odisha (20), Rajasthan (4), Telangana (2), Uttar Pradesh (127) and West Bengal (2).These trains have ferried migrants to cities like Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur and Saharsa.In these Shramik special trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before they board the train and are given free meals and water during the journey. (ANI)

