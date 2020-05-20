398 New Coronavirus Cases in Gujarat, 30 Deaths

Ahmedabad, May 20 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 12,539 with 398 new patients detected on Wednesday, senior health official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state increased to 749 with 30 more patients succumbing, she added.

176 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 5,219 at a recovery rate of 41.62 per cent, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

Of 6,571 active cases, 47 patients are critical and are on ventilator, she said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 12,539, new cases: 398, deaths: 749, discharged: 5,219, active cases: 6,571; people tested so far: 1,60,772.

