Mumbai, March 24: Honda has commenced road testing for the 2026 City facelift, with the updated sedan recently spotted under camouflage in Brazil. The sightings provide the first look at the mid-life refresh for the seventh-generation executive sedan, which is expected to arrive in the Indian market next year to compete with the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus.

While a next-generation model is reportedly slated for a 2028 debut, the 2026 update will focus on maintaining the sedan's relevance through aesthetic refinements and incremental feature additions. The test mules suggest that the changes will be primarily cosmetic, drawing design inspiration from the global Honda Civic. 2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Price in India, Specifications and Features.

2027 Honda City Facelift Specifications and features

Spy shots indicate a revised front fascia featuring a more prominent bumper and a redesigned grille. The headlight clusters appear updated to provide a sportier aesthetic, while the side profile is expected to host a fresh set of alloy wheel designs. At the rear, the bumper is likely to receive subtle detailing changes, though the overall dimensions of the vehicle will remain largely unchanged.

Inside the cabin, the 2026 Honda City facelift is expected to introduce updated seat upholstery and revised interior themes. While the dashboard layout is likely to carry over from the current model, industry reports suggest that Honda may standardise features such as a 360-degree camera and ventilated seats for the India-spec version to better align with segment standards.

Despite the visual updates, the mechanical specifications for the Indian market are expected to remain identical to the current offering. The sedan will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC DOHC engine, which produces 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. This unit will be available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

The vehicle will remain E20 fuel compliant, maintaining its current balance of performance and efficiency. The hybrid powertrain option is also expected to continue alongside the standard petrol engine, offering an alternative for buyers prioritising fuel economy.

The current Honda City in India is already equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, and a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite. The 2026 facelift aims to bolster this package with minor tech refinements rather than a complete overhaul of the electronics. 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Price in India, Specifications and Features.

In Brazil, the model is expected to be officially introduced at the Interlagos Festival in August 2026. Following historical patterns where the Indian and Brazilian markets share similar specifications, a launch in India is anticipated around the same period or shortly thereafter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).