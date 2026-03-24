New Delhi, March 24: Expectations are mounting among millions of central government employees as the 8th Pay Commission (8th Pay) progresses toward finalising its recommendations for a comprehensive salary and pension overhaul. Following its official commencement on January 1, 2026, the commission is projected to submit its findings within the next 14 to 18 months.

The proposed implementation is set to trigger substantial pay revisions and significant backdated payments, potentially marking one of the largest financial boosts for the public sector in recent years. 8th Pay Commission: When Will Salaries Increase and What Hike Can Employees Expect.

Substantial Arrear Payouts Expected

A primary focus for employees is the accumulation of arrears for the intervening period between the commission's start date and its eventual implementation. Early estimates suggest that staff could receive backdated payments covering approximately 20 months. Depending on the final fitment factor and individual pay grades, these one-time payouts are expected to range from INR 3.6 lakh to as high as INR 15 lakh. These figures remain subject to the final structure approved by the Union Cabinet following the submission of the commission's report.

Proposed Salary Jump and Fitment Factor Under 8th Pay Commission

Employee unions have been active in negotiations, advocating for a fitment factor - the multiplier used to determine new pay scales - in the range of 3 to 3.25. If the government accepts these demands, the impact on take-home pay would be transformative. For instance, a fitment factor in this range could elevate the current minimum basic salary from INR 18,000 to approximately INR 54,000. This shift is designed to align government compensation with current inflation trends and the rising cost of living. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Different Fitment Factors Could Affect Your Monthly Pay.

Projected Benefits Across Pay Scales

While the revision will affect all levels of the central workforce, those in higher basic pay brackets stand to see the most significant nominal gains.

Entry-Level Grades: Employees with a basic pay of INR 18,000 could see arrears totalling between INR 3.6 lakh and INR 5.65 lakh.

Employees with a basic pay of INR 18,000 could see arrears totalling between INR 3.6 lakh and INR 5.65 lakh. Mid-to-Senior Levels: Personnel with a basic pay of INR 47,600 or higher are projected to receive arrears nearing the INR 15 lakh mark.

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) follows the decadal tradition of reviewing the pay structure of central government employees and pensioners. With the evaluation process currently underway, the final report is expected to be submitted by mid-to-late 2027. Once the report is finalised, it will undergo a review by the Finance Ministry before being presented to the Cabinet for approval. Observers note that such a significant infusion of liquidity into the hands of lakhs of employees is likely to provide a strong boost to domestic consumption and the broader economy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).