New Delhi, March 24: As India prepares to celebrate Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Rama, banking operations across several states/cities are set to be affected. The festival, which falls on Thursday, March 26, has been designated as a bank holiday in a majority of Indian states under the Negotiable Instruments Act. However, due to regional variations in the Hindu calendar and the Udaya Tithi, some states will observe the holiday on Friday, March 27, leading to a potential long weekend in certain parts of the country.

City-Wise Bank Holiday Schedule for Ram Navami

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised Ram Navami as a regional holiday, meaning closures depend on state government notifications. Bank Holidays in March 2026: Full State-Wise List of Holiday Dates.

March 26 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi and Shimla.

Banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Ranchi and Shimla. March 27 (Friday): Some cities, including Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Patna and Vijayawada, on account of Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain). Since March 28 is a fourth Saturday and March 29 is a Sunday, many regions will see a continuous four-day closure of physical bank branches starting from March 26 or 27.

Ram Navami 2026: Date and Shubh Muhurat

While the Navami Tithi officially begins on the morning of March 26, the festival is celebrated when the Tithi prevails at sunrise (Udaya Tithi).

Navami Tithi Begins: March 26, 2026, at 11:48 AM

March 26, 2026, at 11:48 AM Navami Tithi Ends: March 27, 2026, at 10:06 AM

March 27, 2026, at 10:06 AM Madhyahna Muhurat (Auspicious Puja Time): 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM on March 26.

The Madhyahna period is considered the most significant time for rituals, as it is believed to be the exact time of Lord Rama's birth. Ram Navami 2026 Date: When Shri Ram Janmotsav Will Be Celebrated? Know Muhurat, Significance and Rituals.

Availability of Digital Banking Services

Despite the closure of physical branches, the RBI has ensured that digital banking channels will remain fully operational. Customers can continue to use:

Internet and Mobile Banking: For fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS.

UPI: For real-time merchant and person-to-person payments.

ATMs: For cash withdrawals and basic banking services.

Financial experts advise customers to plan significant branch-related tasks, such as cheque clearances or document submissions, well in advance to avoid delays during the festive period. Ram Navami marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival. It is observed with great fervour in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, as well as in major temples across the country. The day typically involves special prayers, the chanting of the Ramayana, and Kanya Pujan rituals.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).