4 Boys Drown in Village Pond in MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (MP), May 12 (PTI) Four pre-teen boys drowned on Tuesday afternoon in a pond in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in Rajapurva village, some 35 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

"The four boys, around 11-12 years old, had gone to the pond in the afternoon. At around 3pm, a man saw a body floating and alerted people around. The bodies of all four were fished out some time later." said Bameetha Police Station in-charge Dileep Pandey.

