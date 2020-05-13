4 Killed as Brother-duo Clash over Property in Northwest Pakistan

World. (File Image)

Peshawar, May 13 (PTI) Four persons, including a woman and a child, were killed and six others injured in a clash between two brothers over a property dispute in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Wazairabad area of Malakand district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The dispute, which was continuing since the last few months, took an ugly turn on Tuesday when the brother-duo -- Niaz Muhammad and Gul Zaman -- resorted to firing at each other.

In the firing, four persons, including the wife and a minor son of Muhammad died, police said.

Six others, including three children, were also injured in the firing, they said.

Four of the injured are in critical condition, police said.

