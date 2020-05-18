45 Pc COVID-19 Patients Have Recovered in Delhi So Far: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that 45 per cent COVID-19 patients have recovered after treatment in the national capital."In Delhi, there are 10,054 cases till to date. This is large in number. However, a total of 4,485 persons have been cured/discharged, which is 45 per cent of the total cases," said Kejriwal here during a digital press conference."As many as 160 people have died due to COVID-19 till now. We are working to save lives. The number of deaths in Delhi due to COVOID-10 is less as compared to other States," he added.Chief Minister Kejriwal said that coronavirus will be to staying here until there is a vaccine to cure it."We have to learn to live with the coronavirus. We became prepared in the last around two months during the lockdown. We need to start our economy, now. We will be following the Centre's guidelines on the lockdown," he said.He also said that taxis and cabs would be allowed to operate with two passengers at a time in the national capital amid the Lockdown 4.0.Chief Minister Kejriwal said that hotels, gymnasium, swimming pool, entertainment parks and auditorium, and places of worship will remain closed.Moreover, social, political, sports, cultural and religious gathering will not be allowed.The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asked Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31. (ANI)

