PBKS Playoffs Scenario After Defeat Against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 Match

Punjab Kings face a challenging path to the IPL 2026 playoffs following a significant defeat against Mumbai Indians at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday night. Despite Mumbai Indians being mathematically eliminated from the tournament prior to the match, their victory under debutant captain Jasprit Bumrah has left Punjab no longer in sole control of their post-season destiny. Arshdeep Singh Snapchat Controversy: PBKS Bowler Under Fire for Alleged Racist Remark Towards Tilak Varma In Viral Video.

The result marks the fifth consecutive loss for the Mullanpur-based franchise, a slump that has seen them fall from a comfortable position on top of the standings to a precarious standing in the mid-table.

The Mathematical Requirement

Following the loss, Punjab Kings remain on 13 points from 12 matches (six wins, five losses, and one no-result). With only two league games remaining, the maximum points the franchise can now achieve is 17.

Historically, 16 points is often sufficient for qualification, but the presence of multiple contenders on 12 and 14 points, some with games in hand, means Punjab no longer controls their own destiny. To guarantee a spot, PBKS must win both their remaining fixtures against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants while hoping for favourable results elsewhere. Will MS Dhoni Play in LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

PBKS Remaining IPL Fixtures

Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) Sunday, 17 May 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 15:30 Saturday, 23 May 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Ekana Stadium, Lucknow 19:30

Dependence on Other Results

Punjab’s primary concern lies with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Both teams currently sit on 12 points but have played only 11 matches. If either side wins two of their three remaining games, they will reach 16 points. Should they win all three, they would finish on 18 points, mathematically overtaking Punjab’s maximum possible tally of 17.

Furthermore, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) currently occupy third place with 14 points from 12 games. A single win for SRH in their final two matches would take them to 16, likely leaving only one qualification spot open for the chasing pack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).