Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have announced their pregnancy in style! The Hollywood actor and the Victoria's Secret model made a dashing appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2026 on Thursday, May 14, in France. Barbara’s flowing pale blue gown revealed her baby bump on the Cannes red carpet. The colour of the gown may also be a hint at the baby’s gender reveal, which is a norm in the West. Dylan looked suave in a black tuxedo, as he held his wife lovingly and with care. The loved-up couple’s surprise pregnancy announcement brought a lot of smiles to those present and their fans worldwide. Soon after, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin posted their Cannes pictures on Instagram, along with a cute ultrasound image and the same “🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼” emoji in the caption, to express their excitement. Take a look. ‘The Suite Life on Deck’ Star Dylan Sprouse Steals the Limelight Cheering for Wife Barbara Palvin at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024 With Adorable Pet Cutouts (Watch Video).

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Announce Pregnancy at Cannes 2026 – See Pics:

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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Relationship and Age Difference

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin got married on July 15, 2023, in a church in Albertirsa, Hungary, her home country. Their intimate wedding celebrations took place at an estate owned by the model’s parents. Dylan and Barbara had been reportedly dating since 2018 after meeting at a party in 2017. The beauteous couple got engaged in September 2022, but announced their engagement in June 2023. As of May 2026, Dylan Sprouse is 33 years old and Barbara Palvin is 32 years old, making their age difference just a year. Dylan Sprouse Marries Model Barbara Palvin in Hungary (View Pics).

At Cannes 2026, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin were reportedly attending the premiere of the Asghar Farhadi film Histoires Parallèles (Parallel Tales).

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin on Cannes 2026 Red Carpet - See Pics:

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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Career

Dylan Sprouse is most famous for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody on Disney Channel, in which he starred as a child actor with his twin brother Cole Sprouse. As an adult actor, Dylan went on to star in several movies, including Beautiful Disaster (2023), Beautiful Wedding (2024), Aftermath (2024) and Neglected (2025), among others. He also owns the All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York, USA.

Barbara is a well-known Victoria's Secret Angel and has appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The model is the brand ambassador of luxury brands such as Longines and Armani Beauty.

Congratulations to the couple!

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Instagram Accounts). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 01:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).