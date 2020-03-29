Coronavirus Outbreak: Five of Family Test Positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Coronavirus in India | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Meerut, March 29: Five members of a family have tested positive for COVID-19 in Meerut on Sunday, said Raj Kumar, CMO. "First a man was tested positive for coronavirus. Later, his wife and his three brothers-in-law were also found to be positive. They have been put into quarantine facility," the official said while speaking to ANI.

The officer also said that the man had visited three houses because of which 50 more people in the area have to undergo COVID-19 tests."We have sanitised the houses. Symptoms of COVID-19: Loss of Senses Like Smell and Taste Can be Early Signs of Coronavirus in Patients.

The man had visited three houses and came in contact with 50 people. The reports of these 50 people are yet to come. After which we will know if there is any surge in the cases," he added.

