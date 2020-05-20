562 Trains Carried over 8 Lakh Migrants from Guj Till Tuesday

Ahmedabad, May 20 (PTI) Of the total 1,770 Shramik special trains run across the country till Tuesday, 562 originated from Gujarat, which ferried 8.8 lakh workers to their home states, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Another 1.10 lakh migrant workers will leave Gujarat in 72 trains by Wednesday midnight, Ashwani Kumar, secretary to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said.

Among the trains that originated from Gujarat, 393 had left for Uttar Pradesh, 69 for Bihar, 40 for Odisha, 24 for Madhya Pradesh, 18 for Jharkhand, seven for Chhattisgarh and 11 for West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

As many as 72 special trains were scheduled to leave Gujarat by Wednesday midnight- 46 for Uttar Pradesh, 23 for Bihar, two for Jharkhand and one for Tamil Nadu, he said.

"These trains will carry 1.10 lakh workers and with this, the state would have ferried 9,18,000 workers back to their home states," he added.

