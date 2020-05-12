575 'shramik Special' Trains Operationalised from Various States, Says Indian Railways

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A total of 575 "shramik special" trains have been operationalised from various states, said Indian Railways on Tuesday."As of 4 pm today, a total of 575 "shramik special" trains have been operationalized from various states, of which 463 trains have reached their destinations and 112 trains are in transit. More than 6.8 lakh people have traveled on these trains," Indian Railways said. The Railways is running these trains after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns. (ANI)

