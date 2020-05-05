67 BSF Jawans Test Positive for COVID-19 Till May 4

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): A total of 67 BSF jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 till May 4, according to Border Security Force (BSF).From Tripura, 13 more positive cases have been reported, out of which 10 are BSF personnel and the other 3 includes the wife of a jawan and two children.As per BSF, from Delhi, there are a total of 41 positive cases and one is from Kolkata. One BSF personnel, while on leave, has also tested COVID-19 positive.The number of cases in the country continued to rise on Monday with the total reaching 42,836. The total number of cases include 29,685 active cases, 11,762 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,389 deaths. (ANI)

