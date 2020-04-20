84 New Cases Reported in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): With 84 new COVID-19 cases reported, the total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 1,184, said Uttar Pradesh State Health Department on Monday.Out of the total tally, 1026 are active cases, while 140 patients have been discharged, and 18 have died due to the deadly virus.The total number of coronavirus positive cases on Monday rose to 17,656 in India, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.Out of these, 14,255 patients are active cases and 2,842 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. The COVID-19 toll now stands at 559. (ANI)

