9 Wagons of Goods Train Derail in Maharashtra

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Train movement on Sunday was affected on Khed-Diwan Khauti route after nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district."Nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra between Khed and Diwan Khauti at 3:57 pm today," Konkan Railway said.Restoration work is underway at the site."Movement of trains has been affected on the route due to the derailment," Konkan Railways added. (ANI)

