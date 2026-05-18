A Reversal in Oil Prices Helps Stock Markets Worldwide to Steady

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices eased Monday after a scare overnight where prices popped and then moderated. That helped steady stock markets worldwide as trading headed from Asia through Europe to Wall Street.

The S&P 500 edged down by 0.1% in early trading, after European stocks reversed losses and most Asian markets finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 64 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1% and remained near its all-time high set last week like the S&P 500.

The center of the action recently has been the world’s bond markets, where climbing yields have cranked up the pressure on economies and stock markets worldwide. Higher yields make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow, which U.S. homebuyers are all too familiar with because of higher mortgage rates.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem: Shakira Unveils High-Energy Teaser for Official Song 'Dai Dai' Featuring Burna Boy (Watch Video).

Higher interest rates could also make it more difficult for companies to borrow to build huge data centers for artificial-intelligence technology, which has been driving much of the U.S. economy’s growth.

Yields have been climbing for several reasons, and at the top of them have been oil prices. The war with Iran has trapped many oil tankers in the Persian Gulf instead of delivering crude to customers worldwide, which in turn has driven up crude’s price.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil, the international standard, got as high as $112 overnight after President Donald Trump told Iran on his social-media platform Sunday that “the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them.”

Also Read | Gunmen in Northwestern Pakistan Kill to Police Officers Who Were Protecting Vaccination Teams.

But prices eased later in the morning, continuing their yo-yo ways since the war began, with hopes still remaining that the two sides can reach a deal to get oil flowing again. The price for a barrel of Brent crude fell back to $107.84, down 1.3% from Friday. That’s still well above its roughly $70 price from before the war.

That drop in oil prices helped buoy stock markets that hadn’t finished trading yet, and France’s CAC 40 index went from a loss of 1.2% to a gain of 0.3%. By that point, Japan’s Nikkei 225 had already finished 1% lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.1%.

On Wall Street, Dominion Energy pushed upward on the U.S. stock market after NextEra Energy agreed to buy it in an all-stock deal to create the world’s largest regulated electric utility by market value. Dominion rallied 10.5%, and NextEra fell 4.4%.

Boston Scientific climbed 2% after saying it would spend $2 billion on its previously announced stock buyback program of $5 billion by the end of June. Such purchases send cash directly to investors and boost the company’s per-share earnings.

Delta Air Lines rose 2.1%, aided by lower oil prices and news that Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $2.6 billion of the airline’s stock. Berkshire Hathaway built a reputation as a value investor able to buy stocks at low prices under its former leader, Warren Buffett.

This upcoming week will offer little in terms of data on the U.S. economy, but a heavily anticipated report on Nvidia’s latest quarterly results will arrive Wednesday. The chip company has routinely blown past analysts’ expectations each quarter, while forecasting even bigger growth than Wall Street had thought. It will likely need to keep up such momentum to keep AI stocks driving the market to more records.

Target, Home Depot and Walmart will all also report their latest quarterly results this week.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.58% from 4.59% late Friday and from 4.63% overnight when oil prices were at their heights.

The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rallied toward its highest level since the late 1990s.

Yields worldwide have been climbing on fears about higher inflation caused by higher oil prices, which in turn could push central banks not only to abandon the thought of cutting interest rates but also consider hiking rates. Higher rates would slow inflation but at the cost of hurting the economy and dragging on prices for stocks and other investments.

Several solid reports on the U.S. economy recently, along with worries about the U.S. government’s huge and growing debt problem, are also pushing upward on yields.

___

AP Business Writers Chan Ho-him and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).