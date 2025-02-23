New Delhi, February 23: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday said that Delhi's budget increased by more than 2.5 per cent during the AAP rule and challenged the BJP to name any of the states ruled by it where the government's budget has increased by 2. 5 per cent in 10 years. Atishi said people of Delhi experienced an "honest" government under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal for ten years.

"... In 2015, when the AAP government was formed in Delhi, the national capital's total budget was only Rs 30,000 crore. For 10 years, AAP ran an honest government in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal... In the year 2024-25, Delhi's budget increased from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 77000 crore, i.e, increased by more than 2.5 times in 10 years ...," Atishi told reporters here. Delhi Assembly Session 2025: BJP Holds Meeting Ahead of First Session, Focuses on Tabeling CAG Reports on AAP Government’s Performance.

"The Budget of Delhi is made up from its own revenue, GST...Delhi does not get a penny from the Central government. I challenge the BJP to name any one of their ruled -states where their government's budget has increased by 2. 5 per cent. There is not a single government of the BJP," the AAP leader said.

BJP is set to table the CAG report in the Delhi assembly on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly. It will be the first session of assembly under BJP government. Party leader Vijender Gupta said that tabling the CAG report is the foremost agenda item of the government, as decided in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday. The session will continue till February 27. ‘Fight for Delhiites Will Continue’: Atishi Thanks Arvind Kejriwal for Setting Up an All-Woman Clash in Delhi Assembly.

BJP leader and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa attacked AAP, saying CAG reports mention irregularities in the liquor policy of the previous government. "The CAG report was withheld for the last three years. They (AAP government) did not want to bring the CAG report before the public," he said.

