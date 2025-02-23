New Delhi, February 23: The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including the newly appointed cabinet ministers and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday held a meeting before the commencement of the assembly session. As the meeting concluded, BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its remarks regarding the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which is scheduled to be tabled in the upcoming Delhi assembly session.

Suggesting that AAP was "scared", Lovely said that one can understand their modus operandi since the CAG report was yet to be tabled. "The CAG report hasn't come yet so how did they (AAP) know that efforts are being made to spread confusion... Why are they (AAP) scared?... You can guess their modus operandi," Lovely, who has been appointed as protem assembly speaker, told ANI. When asked about former Delhi CM Atishi being elected as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi assembly, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay refrained from commenting on the development and turned the focus on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that people were appreciating her being in action mode. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Alleges 'Govt Exchequer Left Empty by Previous AAP Regime'; Assures Bringing Women Aid Scheme.

"The legislative assembly session is being held for the first time... there is a lot of enthusiasm among all... everyone will attend the assembly session with great zeal. I do not want to comment on her (Atishi), but the way our Chief Minister is in action mode is being appreciated by the people of Delhi," Upadhyay told ANI. BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said that the "wrongs" committed by the AAP government in a decade of its being in power would be exposed once the CAG report was tabled.

"The CAG report will be presented after LG's speech and discussions will be done on all topics when the report comes... Whatever wrong they (AAP) did in 10 years will be exposed," Bisht told ANI. Moreover, BJP MLA Harish Khurana said, "CAG report will be tabled and response will be sought with regard to the work of Arvind Kejriwal and his government... We will definitely fulfill the guarantees of PM Modi that have been mentioned in our manifesto." LoP Atishi clarified on Sunday that she had sent the CAG reports to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena before the election while accusing the BJP of "spreading misconception."

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, "As CM, I had sent the CAG report to the speaker of the Delhi assembly. These CAG reports were sent to the assembly in a sealed envelope before the elections. BJP is trying to spread the misconception that the CAG report is being presented by them...The misconception being spread among the people of Delhi should be brought before the public." ‘Fight for Delhiites Will Continue’: Atishi Thanks Arvind Kejriwal for Setting Up an All-Woman Clash in Delhi Assembly.

AAP senior leader Gopal Rai announced the party's decision to select Atishi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP is set to table the CAG report in the Delhi assembly on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly. The session will be held on February 24, 25 and 27. Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the CAG report mentions irregularities in the supply of liquor, adding, "Now the truth will come out."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)