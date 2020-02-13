Aditi Struggles to 76 After Three Late Bogeys in Australia

Adelaide, Feb 13 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok had a nightmarish finish as she bogeyed her last three holes to card three-over 76 in the opening round of the Women's Australian Open here on Thursday.

Aditi, who started from the tenth, had ten pars in a row from 10th to the first and then birdied the second to go one-under.

Over the last six holes, she bogeyed the fourth and then dropped shots three in a row from seventh to ninth. She is lying Tied-117th and the cut projection is even par.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who has 20 Top-10 finishes but no wins, shot seven-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead over defending champion Nelly Korda.

Ewart Shadoff had seven birdies and held a one-stroke lead over Inbee Park and US Open champion Jeongeun Lee6, who had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of her round.

Marina Alex, Amy Olson and Jillian Hollis carded an identical 68 to lie tied fourth.

Due to the virus outbreak in China, the Women's Australian Open will be the last LPGA tournament for a month after the cancellation of three scheduled events in Thailand, Singapore and China.

Park opened her first round by holing out from 113 yards with a gap wedge on No. 1 for an eagle.

The 19-time LPGA Tour champion, who is playing in her first Women's Australian Open since missing the cut in 2012, added five more birdies and two bogeys.

Five-time champion Karrie Webb, whose lead-up to the tournament was hampered by a throat infection, shot 74. British veteran Laura Davies had a 79.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)