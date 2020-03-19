After Crowded Wedding, Relatives of Bride and Groom Face Case

Aurangabad, Mar 19 (PTI) A case was registered against parents of the bride as well as the bridegroom for organising a wedding which was attended by about a hundred guests in Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday, the police said.

To contain the coronavirus epidemic, the government has banned functions where people gather in large numbers.

"A wedding took place at Bramhagaon near Majalgaon. We came to know that around 100 people attended it. Our team reached the spot and registered a case against the relatives of both bride and bridegroom under IPC section 188 (defying public servant's order)," said inspector Suresh Budhwant.

The FIR also named the priest who conducted the ceremony, he said.

Maharashtra has reported at least 49 cases of coronavirus so far. To prevent the epidemic from spreading, the government is stressing self-isolation and social distancing.

