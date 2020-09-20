New Delhi, September 20: Taking a dig at the Centre's claim to double the income of farmers by 2020, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday said that it cannot be doubled before 2028. Discussing the contentious farm Bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha, the TMC member said: "The Prime Minister said that the opposition is trying to mislead the farmers. You promised to double the farmers' income by 2020. At the current rate, it won't happen before 2028."

He was referring to the Prime Minister's remarks on Saturday that some persons were trying to mislead and even lie to the farmers. Referring to the land acquisition Bill and TMC's stance, O'Brien said: "How qualified is the TMC to speak on the Bills? Seven years ago... during the land acquisition bill... we spoke in favour of the farmers. Later, the Supreme Court said that the rights of the farmers cannot be overlooked." Agriculture Reform Bills Introduced in Rajya Sabha; Narendra Singh Tomar Says MSP of Crops From Farmers Will Continue.

The TMC leader also claimed that West Bengal farmers' income has doubled. "Don't bring the debate down to MSPs; we are opposing everything in the Bills. The Centre doesn't have the right to implement these in the states. The states will not be able to ensure farmers' interests. Who are you going to fool here? For the consumers too, what's the protection? These Bills will have to be discussed and debated," he said.

The TMC MP also moved amendments to send the farm Bills to the Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha. He said that the parliamentary committees are not to break but contribute to law-making.

