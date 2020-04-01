All 14 Coronavirus Tests Conducted at Goa Medical College Negative, 25 More to Be Held Today: Vishwajit Rane

Panaji (Goa) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that all 14 tests conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on possibly infected coronavirus patients have come out as negative."All the 14 tests conducted at Goa Medical College and Hospital on possibly infected coronavirus patients have come negative. Today 25 more tests will be conducted," Rane told ANI over the phone. The Health Minister further praised the medical college authorities for their efforts and expressed happiness over the successful setting up of the virology lab at GMC."The Goa Medical College Virology lab is doing extremely well to test patients. We along with the whole team of Goa Medical College are working as a team against COVID-19, to keep Goa safe. We are steadily going to increase the number of tests conducted (per day)," Rane said.On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that no fresh cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state.Earlier, five cases of the infection had been reported from Goa.The Chief Minister had said that Goa is facing an issue of seafarers."Around 7,000-8,000 people are abroad. We will resolve the issue including, where to quarantine them," he added. (ANI)

