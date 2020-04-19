Another Cop Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old Hyderabad police constable tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a day after his colleague was found to be infected by the deadly virus, police said.

The duo, which performed duties at a check post from April 1 to 5 in the cityhad taken all necessary precautions, they said.

"On Saturday, one constable tested positive for the virus while his colleague also contracted the disease today, though earlier he showed no symptoms of COVID-19," a senior police official told PTI.

Family members of both the constables, besides a Sub- Inspector and four other constables have been sent for government quarantine. With the latest COVID-19 case, four policemen, including three in Hyderabad, have contracted coronavirus in the state so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)