Apple, Google Join Hands to Develop COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution

California [USA], April 11 (ANI): Two of the biggest tech companies, Apple and Google, have come together to build a software-based solution that can help in contact tracing of coronavirus-positive individuals. As the official Apple blog notes, the companies will devise a solution which will include APIs and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling COVID-19 contact tracing. In May, they will release the APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. The announcement comes after MIT researchers developed a contact tracing system inspired by Apple's 'Find My' feature that uses short-range Bluetooth signals or 'chirps' to emitted from an individual's device to help identify if they have been in close contact with an infected person, without impacting their privacy. (ANI)

