Army to Run Special Trains to Meet Operational Requirements on Northern, Eastern Borders

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Indian Army will run two special trains to meet operational requirements on northern and eastern borders during COVID-19 lockdown.Both the trains will start from Bengaluru. The first train will start on April 17 and reach Jammu via Ambala and second train will start on April 18 for Guwahati.Indian Army is coordinating with the Ministry of Railways for planning additional trains in the coming weeks but only the personnel due to rejoin units deployed in northern and eastern borders and who have undergone mandatory quarantine period/found medically fit will be accommodated.According to Indian Army, the movement of troops from trains will help in decongestion of Category A and B training establishments at Bangalore, Belgaum, Secundrabad and Gopalpur as well as assist in operational preparedness of active formations deployed in the borders.The Indian Army has also issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations in compliance with the country's second phase of lockdown which lasts till May 3. (ANI)

