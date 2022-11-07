New Delhi, Nov 6: Shiva Thapa added a historic 6th Asian Championships medal to his belt with a commanding victory and joined Mohammed Hussamuddin and Govind Kumar Sahani in the semifinals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday. Thapa (63.5kg) was contesting the quarterfinals against Minsu Choi of South Korea and began the bout effectively, using his quick feet and powerful jabs to assert control over his opponent. The Indian boxer enhanced his attacking dominance as the game progressed and had Choi on the ropes for the majority of the match. The match ended in a 4:1 victory for Thapa who now becomes the most successful male boxer in the Asian Championships with 6 competition medals to his name. Two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Hussamuddin (57kg) was up against South Korea's Haengseok Lee in the quarterfinal bout. The South Korean started on the front foot in the first round, landing clean punches and keeping his counterpart at bay for the majority of the first round. Paris Masters 2022: Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski Beats Ivan Dodig-Austin Krajicek To Clinch Men’s Double Title

With the prospects of an upset looming, the Indian boxer utilized his experience to make an inspired comeback and dismissed any such possibilities. Hussamuddin went all out in the next two rounds to dominate his way to a unanimous 5-0 win. Govind (48kg) faced Mansour Khalifa of Kuwait in what was his first match of the tournament and the 2022 Thailand Open gold medallist convincingly beat his opponent 5-0 to seal his semifinal spot. The trio proliferated India's medal tally at the competition taking the total count to 10 after Minakshi (52kg), Preeti (57kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) all guaranteed medals for the country on Saturday.

Saweety (81kg) and Alfiya (+81kg) will begin their campaign from semis and are already assured of a bronze medal at least. Hussamuddin will face the 2021 World Championships silver medallist Serik Temirzha, Govind will take on Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Thapa will be up against Bakhodur Usmonov in the semifinals on November 10. In the other quarterfinal, the 2022 Thailand Open gold medallist Ananta Chopade (54kg) bowed out of the competition despite his best efforts after suffering a 0-4 defeat against Seidekmatov Sanzhai of Kyrgyzstan. Later on Sunday night, Amit Kumar (67kg), Monika (48kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) will be in quarterfinals action.

Late on Saturday night, Ankushita Boro (56kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75 kg) prevailed against Tsubata Arsia of Japan and Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan respectively in their quarterfinal bouts and progressed to the semifinals. Lovlina, who was contesting in the 75kg weight category for the first time at an international tournament, had to work hard in what was a fiercely contested bout to earn a 3-2 split decision victory against the 2016 World Champion Khalzova. Five Indian men pugilists Narender (+92kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg), Lakshya Chahar (80kg), Sumit (75kg) and Sachin (71kg) will take to the ring on Monday to compete in the quarterfinals stage. The competition is witnessing the participation of 267 boxers from 27 top boxing nations.

