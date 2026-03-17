After clinching the Best Actor trophy at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night, Michael B Jordan opted for a quintessentially Californian celebration. The 39-year-old actor, who won for his dual performance in the supernatural thriller Sinners, was spotted at a Hollywood In-N-Out Burger shortly after the ceremony. Still dressed in his formal awards attire and holding his Oscar statuette, Jordan’s surprise appearance quickly went viral as fans and restaurant staff shared videos of the actor ordering at the counter and posing for photos. Oscars 2026: Best Actor Winner Michael B Jordan’s Top 5 Movies and Where To Watch Online.

Michael B Jordan Celebrates Oscar Win at California Burger Joint

Videos circulating on social media show Jordan standing in the pickup area of the fast-food chain, appearing relaxed and high-spirited. Surrounded by a growing crowd of cheering patrons and employees, the actor balanced his golden statue on the counter while waiting for his order.

Michael B Jordan Celebrates Oscars 2026 Win at Burger Outlet

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Another Video of Michael B Jordan's Humble Oscar Celebration

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Witnesses noted that Jordan took time to interact with fans and sign autographs, turning the late-night meal into an impromptu victory party. Despite the high-security environment usually surrounding Oscar winners, the actor appeared comfortable engaging with the public before heading to the more exclusive Vanity Fair Oscar Party later that evening.

Now That's a Flex

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A Historic Night for ‘Sinners’

Jordan’s win marks a significant milestone in his career, as he took home his first Academy Award for his portrayal of twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Sinners. In a competitive category that included nominees like Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio, Jordan’s performance was hailed by critics as a career-defining achievement.

During his acceptance speech, Jordan delivered an emotional tribute to the Black actors who preceded him in the category. He specifically cited the legacies of Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, and Jamie Foxx, noting that he felt "honored to be amongst those giants."

The film Sinners, directed by long-time collaborator Ryan Coogler, was a major winner of the night. In addition to Jordan's victory, the film secured awards for:

Best Original Screenplay (Ryan Coogler)

Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)

Best Cinematography (Autumn Durald Arkapaw)

Continuing a Hollywood Tradition

While the burger run may have seemed spontaneous, Jordan was actually participating in a long-standing post-Oscars tradition. In-N-Out has become the unofficial late-night destination for Hollywood's elite following the gruelling four-hour ceremony. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

Previous winners, including Paul Giamatti and Ang Lee, have famously been photographed with their awards at the chain. The juxtaposition of a tuxedo-clad movie star with a "Double-Double" burger has become a viral staple of awards season, often praised by fans as a grounded alternative to the high-society after-parties.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).