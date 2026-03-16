Michael B Jordan solidified his status as a Hollywood titan last night at the 98th Academy Awards, taking home the Oscar for Best Actor. The win marks a historic milestone for the 39-year-old actor, who was recognised for his transformative dual performance in the supernatural thriller Sinners. Jordan’s victory comes after more than two decades in the industry, evolving from a breakout television star to a leading man capable of anchoring both massive blockbusters and intimate character studies. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

A Historic Win for 'Sinners'

In the Ryan Coogler-directed Sinners, Jordan achieved a rare feat by playing identical twin brothers, Elijah "Smoke" and Elias "Stack" Moore. Set in 1930s Mississippi, the film follows the brothers as they return home to face both human prejudice and supernatural terrors.

Michael B Jordan Accepts the Best Actor Award (Male) for ‘Sinners’

Michael B. Jordan accepting the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as the Smokestack twins in SINNERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0lCv9LM1fe — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

By winning Best Actor, Jordan became the first performer in Academy history to win for playing twins. He is also the sixth Black man to win in this category, joining the ranks of legends like Sidney Poitier and Denzel Washington. In his emotional acceptance speech, Jordan thanked his frequent collaborator Coogler for "giving me the space to be seen" and dedicated the honour to those who paved the way before him.

Top 5 Best Movies of Michael B Jordan

1. ‘Creed’ (2015)

This is the role that turned Jordan into a global superstar. Stepping into the Rocky cinematic universe, he played Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed. Jordan brought a raw, physical intensity and vulnerability to the character that breathed new life into the long-running franchise.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

2. ‘Black Panther’ (2018)

As Erik Killmonger, Jordan delivered one of the most complex and memorable antagonist performances in modern cinema. His portrayal of a man fueled by historical pain and a radical vision for justice challenged the traditional "villain" archetype, making him a standout in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar.

3. ‘Just Mercy’ (2018)

Jordan showcased his range in this powerful legal drama, portraying real-life civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson. The film follows Stevenson’s fight to exonerate a man wrongly convicted of murder, highlighting systemic injustices within the American legal system with quiet, focused intensity.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Available for rent).

4. ‘Fruitvale Station’ (2013)

The first collaboration between Jordan and Ryan Coogler remains a landmark in his career. Based on the true story of Oscar Grant’s final day before being killed by transit police, Jordan’s performance was hailed for its humanity and remains a definitive example of his ability to anchor a character-driven narrative.

Where to watch: Available for rent/purchase on Apple TV and Google Play Movies.

5. ‘Chronicle’ (2012)

This found-footage superhero thriller was Jordan’s breakout film role. He played Steve Montgomery, a popular high school student who gains telekinetic powers. The film’s grounded approach to the "superpower" trope helped launch Jordan into the mainstream spotlight.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar What Is the Plot of ‘One Battle After Another’? Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-Winning Movie Explained.

Jordan’s Academy Award victory is more than just a personal milestone; it is a definitive shift in the landscape of modern Hollywood. By balancing high-octane blockbusters with deeply human, character-driven narratives, he has bridged the gap between commercial success and critical prestige.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).