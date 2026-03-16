The 98th Academy Awards, held on March 15, 2026, saw veteran comedian Conan O’Brien return to the stage as host for the second consecutive year. While the ceremony is known for its multi-million-dollar production and high-fashion glamour, the financial compensation for the person leading the show remains surprisingly modest compared to other high-profile entertainment gigs. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

How Much Money Is Conan O’Brien Charging To Host Oscars 2026?

While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does not officially disclose the exact salaries of its hosts, industry reports indicate that O’Brien is likely earning approximately USD 15,000 for the role. This figure aligns with the minimum scale rate set by the SAG-AFTRA union, which serves as the standard baseline for emceeing the event.

Conan O’Brien at the Oscars 2026

Conan O'Brien using Clavicular,"Gen Z" terminology At the 2026 Oscars. pic.twitter.com/dOYgOVfvP3 — JamClips (@JamClips_x) March 16, 2026

This modest payout has become a consistent reference point for modern Oscar hosts. Former four-time host Jimmy Kimmel famously revealed he was paid USD 15,000 for his duties, calling the sum "surprisingly little" given the months of preparation involved. Comedian Wanda Sykes also shared similar sentiments, noting that after accounting for the costs of her own writing team and wardrobe, hosting the show can actually "cost" the host money rather than turn a profit.

A Comparison With Conan O’Brien’s Previous Year’s Fee

O’Brien’s compensation for the 2026 ceremony is expected to be identical to the fee he received for his debut as host at the 97th Academy Awards in 2025. Despite his first appearance resulting in the show's best US ratings in five years, a success that led to an unusually early re-invitation from ABC executives, the base pay for the position rarely fluctuates.

While some insiders speculated that a "second-year bump" might be in order given the ratings boost, the Academy typically maintains a fixed budget for the host. The financial structure remains largely static because the role is positioned as a prestigious industry contribution. For O’Brien, the primary "bonus" for returning was likely increased creative control and the retention of his core writing team, including Mike Sweeney and Jessie Gaskell, whose fees are often covered separately by the Academy's production budget.

Prestige Over Profit

For O’Brien, whose net worth is estimated at USD 180 million, the role is widely viewed as a matter of professional legacy. The paycheck is a stark contrast to other awards ceremonies; for comparison, Jerrod Carmichael reportedly earned USD 500,000 to host the Golden Globes in 2023.

In a recent interview, O'Brien admitted to getting "obsessive" during the months of preparation, even making surprise appearances at LA comedy clubs to test his monologue material. For top-tier entertainers, the value of the gig lies in the global exposure and the cultural honour of leading Hollywood's most prestigious night. Oscars 2026: ‘One Battle After Another’ Star Sean Penn Becomes Fourth Male Actor To Win 3 Academy Awards, Who Are the Other Winners?.

Major Wins and Highlights of the Oscars 2026

The 2026 ceremony proved to be a historic night as Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another dominated the evening, taking home six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The acting categories saw first-time victories for Michael B Jordan, who won Best Actor for his role in Sinners, and Jessie Buckley, who made history as the first Irish winner for Best Actress in Hamnet. Other notable highlights included a historic win for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, the first woman to win Best Cinematography, and the Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters securing Best Animated Feature.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).