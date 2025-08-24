Guwahati, August 24: Following his visits to the Nalbari and Jagiroad constituencies, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday took part in the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan (MMMUA), distributing checks to members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the Margherita constituency. A total of 18,370 beneficiaries, comprising 16,603 from rural areas and 1,767 from the municipal area, received checks amounting to Rs 10,000 each under the scheme.

At an event held at the Dehing Sports Complex in Margherita, Sarma highlighted the government's continuous support for SHGs in Assam. "This support has included the provision of financial assistance and facilitation of bank loans. Women involved in these groups have become familiar with banking systems, engaged in the production of goods, and achieved self-sufficiency. Currently, Assam has 4 lakh SHGs with approximately 40 lakh women participating. As a result of these efforts, 8 lakh women now earn over 1 lakh annually," Sarma said. "No Propaganda Will Stop Us from Protecting Assam's Land:" Chief Minister Sarma on Demand for His Removal over Eviction Drive.

He also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited some of these "Lakhpati Baideos" to Delhi to recognise their success, and the Assam government has been actively working to acknowledge their achievements. He expressed hope that more women in SHGs would follow this example. The Chief Minister emphasised that the MMMUA initiative was commenced to empower women financially, explaining that the scheme offers women Rs 10,000 as seed capital in its first year.

"This amount could increase to Rs 25,000 in the second phase and Rs 50,000 in subsequent years if used for productive purposes. Women may use these funds either for group ventures or for individual activities such as weaving, animal husbandry, or starting a small business. Additionally, they could invest the funds in their husbands' businesses if they choose. To support these endeavours, women would receive three days of training through the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission and Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission," he said.

Sarma recalled the launch of the Orunodoi Scheme during the 2021 elections, noting that, contrary to the belief that it would be discontinued post-election, the scheme not only continued but saw an increase in the subsidy amount - from Rs 830 to Rs 1,000, and then to Rs 1,250. He stated that from this year, the scheme would help women purchase cooking gas cylinders, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 1,500 per month. The Orunodoi scheme, he added, would now benefit about 36 lakh women. Additionally, the Chief Minister discussed the projected cost of the MMMUA, estimating an expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore. Assam CM Sarma Inaugurates State's First Accredited Driver Testing Track in Nagaon.

"When women receive Rs 25,000, the total cost would amount to Rs 10,000 crore, and in subsequent years, when the amount increases to Rs 50,000, the total expenditure would rise to Rs 20,000 crore," he said. He also highlighted that the Orunodoi scheme requires Rs 400 crore per month, which totals Rs 4,800 crore annually. He also referenced several other initiatives, such as the Nijut Moina scheme, under which female students in higher secondary, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels would receive Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, and Rs 2,500, respectively.

Starting November 1, he added, the government would distribute free rice through ration cards, alongside subsidised rates for pulses, sugar, and salt. He emphasised that no previous government had introduced such a comprehensive array of welfare programs for women. The event was also attended by the Minister of Industries & Commerce and Public Enterprises, the Guardian Minister of Tinsukia district, Bimal Borah, the Minister of Power, Prasanta Phukan, and the Minister of Labour Welfare. Rupesh Gowala, MP Rameswar Teli, MLAs Sanjoy Kishan, Bolin Chetia, Suren Phukan, Bhaskar Sharma, State Mission Director of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma inaugurated a significant scientific waste management project in Tinsukia district - the Material Recovery Facility and Waste to Compost Plant in Margherita. Built at a cost of nearly Rs 6 crore by the Tinsukia district administration and the Margherita Municipal Board, the plant would process 50 metric tons of municipal waste daily. He also planted a neem tree at the project site.

