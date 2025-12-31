Karbi Anglong, December 31: In a shocking incident, a couple was allegedly killed by a group of villagers over suspicions of witchcraft in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on the night of December 30 at Beluguri Munda village near Howraghat in the hilly district. The deceased have been identified as Gardi Birua (43) and his wife Mira Birua (33). According to the police, a group of villagers attacked the couple and allegedly burnt them to death after accusing them of practising witchcraft.

Speaking to ANI, Pushpraj Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Karbi Anglong, said it appeared to be a case of witch-hunting. "It is a witch-hunting case, and it appears that they attacked and allegedly burned them to death," he said. He further added that the police have launched operations to apprehend the culprits. A senior police official said that at around 8:25 pm on December 30, the police received information over the phone that a couple had allegedly been killed by villagers on suspicion of witch-hunting at 1 No. Beloguri Munda Gaon under the Howraghat police station.

"On receipt of the information, police team immediately proceeded to the spot. On arrival, it was found that the house of Gardi Beruwa, S/o Late Matu Beruwa, resident of 1 No. Beloguri Munda Gaon, was in a vandalized condition, and fire was burning in the front yard of the house. On enquiry, it was learnt that Gardi Beruwa (aged about 46 years) and his wife Mira Beruwa were allegedly murdered by villagers on suspicion of witch-hunting and their bodies were burnt to ashes in the front yard of their house," the police official said.

He further said that during the inspection of the place of occurrence, the items were seized: soil mixed with blood samples, one wooden stick, and one plastic Gamla containing liquid cow dung, suspected to have been used to wipe out bloodstains from the place of occurrence. Police personnel have been deployed to the scene to secure the crime scene, and further legal action has been initiated. Earlier, on May 6 this year, the Assam government notified the Assam State Policy to Combat Human Trafficking and End Witch-Hunting.

