Guwahati, July 23: A young female engineer, working with the Public Works Department (PWD), allegedly died by suicide in Assam's Bongaigaon district. The deceased, identified as Joshita Das, was a Junior Engineer with PWD – Housing and had been serving in the district for nearly a year. Police have arrested two accused officials based on an FIR lodged following the death of Das, officials said on Wednesday.

Joshita Das was found hanging in her rented residence at Barpara on Monday. A suicide note recovered from the scene has sent shockwaves through the engineering and administrative community. IPS Siladitya Chetia Dies by Suicide: Assam Home Secretary Shoots Himself in Hospital ICU After Wife Loses Battle With Cancer.

In the note, she named two senior PWD officials, former Executive Engineer Dinesh Sharma Medhi and former SDO Aminul Islam, as responsible for subjecting her to severe mental harassment and coercion.

According to her note, Joshita Das was under immense pressure to clear a contractor's bill related to the construction of a stadium at Borsojgaon under Gossaigaon Assembly constituency, a project executed with M/s Achetic Creations. She alleged that despite the project lacking basic architectural drawings and proper documentation, both officials repeatedly pushed her to approve the payment. Assam Shocker: Unhappy With Exam Results, Class 12 Student dies by Suicide in Tinsukia district.

She also claimed that the contractor, Rudra Pathak, had not appointed a site engineer, leaving her solely responsible for on-site execution. Additionally, she accused architect Debajit Sarma of submitting an incomplete estimate riddled with discrepancies. Her repeated pleas for assistance, she said, were ignored. Though Medhi and Islam were recently transferred, Medhi to Nalbari NH Division and Islam to the Chief Engineer's Office, Joshita alleged they continued pressuring her from their new postings.

Following Joshita Das' death, her mother filed an FIR alleging persistent harassment. Both officials have since been arrested, with the suicide note forming key evidence in the ongoing investigation. Authorities have launched a detailed inquiry into the matter, and Joshita's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

