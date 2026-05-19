Athletics Pitcher J.T. Ginn Working on No-hitter Through 8 Innings Against the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Athletics starter J.T. Ginn has completed eight innings without allowing a hit against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

The right-hander from Mississippi, who turns 27 on Wednesday, closed out the seventh with his 10th strikeout — setting a career high.

The game was scoreless entering the ninth. Ginn has walked one batter and thrown 99 pitches, 60 for strikes.

Also Read | Athletics Pitcher J.T. Ginn Working on No-hitter Through Seven Innings Against the Angels.

It was the 30th career start for Ginn, who made his major league debut in August 2024.

The Angels haven't been no-hit since Sept. 11, 1999 — the longest active streak in the majors.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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