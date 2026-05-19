Twisha Sharma ‘Dowry’ Death Case: SIT Formed, Lookout Notice Issued Against Husband Samarth Singh

Bhopal, May 19: The mysterious death of Twisha Sharma has taken a new turn with her father Navnidhi Sharma openly accusing the authorities of a possible conspiracy and refusing to accept his daughter's body until a second post-mortem is conducted. Police have intensified efforts to trace the main accused Samarth Singh. A lookout notice has been issued against him and multiple police teams are conducting searches across Madhya Pradesh and in other states. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and a case has been registered against Twisha's husband Samarth and mother-in-law Giribala Singh under provisions related to dowry death and harassment.

Police said efforts are on to arrest Samarth at the earliest. The lookout notice has been circulated to all airports and border checkpoints to prevent him from leaving the country. Police have also initiated proceedings with the Passport Office to get Samarth's passport revoked, suspecting that he might attempt to flee abroad. Confirming the report, Misrod Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap told IANS that multiple teams have been deployed to trace Samarth. "Multiple police teams have been mobilised for the search. The police are conducting search operations both within Madhya Pradesh and outside the state," Kashyap said. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Victim’s Mother-in-Law and Retired Judge Giribala Singh Claims She Terminated Pregnancy After Consuming ‘Large Quantities of Marijuana’.

The case took another turn after the preliminary post-mortem report from AIIMS Bhopal noted the presence of multiple injury marks on Twisha Sharma's body. According to the post-mortem report, the Investigating Officer did not produce the belt allegedly used for hanging before the doctors during the examination. As a result, the medical team could not scientifically compare the alleged hanging instrument with the ligature marks found on the woman's neck. Twisha's family has maintained that this lapse has damaged the evidentiary value of a critical piece of material evidence. The alleged nylon belt, which police said was recovered from the crime scene, could have played a crucial role in establishing the exact cause and manner of death.

Two parallel ligature marks on Twisha Sharma's neck have further complicated the probe. Without the belt being available during the medical examination, a scientific correlation could not be carried out. ACP Kashyap told IANS that the belt was seized from the crime scene but was not submitted during the post-mortem. "Lapes are being examined and action will be taken based on the findings," he added. Expressing deep pain and anger, Navnidhi Sharma allegedly said the medical reports shown to the family do not match the ground evidence available.

He alleged that several solid proofs suggest an attempt to mislead the investigation, forcing the family to demand a fresh post-mortem examination. The grieving father questioned how the family could accept the body when the entire case appears highly suspicious. He claimed there is a massive difference between the medical report and the physical evidence. Navnidhi Sharma also raised concerns over the delay in granting permission for the second post-mortem. He alleged that after the Police Commissioner initially approved the request, the judiciary declined to intervene, saying it was not within their jurisdiction. Twisha Sharma 'Dowry' Death Case: Father Navnidhi Sharma Alleges Influence by In-Laws, Says Family Facing ‘Immense Trauma’ (Watch Video).

This back and forth, he said, appears to be a deliberate tactic to waste time so that the body decomposes and crucial evidence is destroyed. Speaking to IANS, Twisha Sharma's mother, Rekha Sharma, said the family was running from one office to another for the last several days but was not receiving any relief. "I am requesting the post-mortem examination again, and I also want our case to be transferred to Delhi as soon as possible. We are not able to get anything done here because there is no one to help us. For the past 5–6 days, we have been going around every day, but no hearing is taking place anywhere," she said.

Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge and Samarth's mother, has strongly denied the dowry allegations. She questioned the claim of a two lakh rupees demand, saying there is no transaction to support it. She also claimed that she had transferred nearly eight lakh rupees to Twisha and wanted details of how the money was spent. Giribala Singh also made serious statements about Twisha's mental health, saying her daughter-in-law had repeatedly expressed unwillingness to continue with the pregnancy and had undergone counselling with a psychiatrist and gynaecologist.

She alleged that Twisha admitted to consuming marijuana and was being treated for anxiety with medicines linked to conditions such as manic depression or schizophrenia, though she clarified she is not a medical expert. The case has gripped public attention with serious questions being raised about the circumstances of Twisha's death, the role of the in-laws, and the pace of the official investigation. The demand for a second post-mortem and the ongoing manhunt for Samarth Singh are likely to shape the future course of this sensitive matter.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).