NYC Shocker: Woman Falls to Death in Open Manhole Near Cartier and Nike Stores in US

A 56-year-old woman from Westchester County died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Midtown Manhattan late Monday night, May 18, according to police.

The incident occurred around 11:20 p.m. near East 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, close to the Cartier and Nike stores. Authorities said the woman had stepped out of her parked Mercedes-Benz SUV when she fell into an open utility hole. Officials said the woman plunged approximately 10 feet into the uncovered manhole. New York Sinkhole Viral Video: Car Nearly Swallowed by Massive Sink Hole on Long Island Expressway in Melville, Traffic Delays Expected.

Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole in NYC

First responders arrived at the scene and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside the utility hole, police said. After being pulled out, she was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Police have not publicly identified the victim as authorities continue efforts to notify her family. The city medical examiner will determine the official cause of death. Aliens Found in US? Former Researcher Claims American Government Recovered 4 Distinct Types of Extraterrestrial Life From Crashed UFOs.

Con Edison confirmed that the utility hole was connected to its infrastructure and said an investigation is underway to determine why the manhole was left uncovered. In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole.”

The spokesperson added: “We are actively investigating how this occurred. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family, and safety remains our top priority.”

The incident has raised questions about safety procedures surrounding utility work and street maintenance in one of Manhattan’s busiest commercial areas. Police said the investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal fall.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 05:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).