Automatic Pistols Recovered from College Student in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): A team of Special Task Force (STF) on Monday intercepted a college student and recovered three automatic pistols from him.Following an intelligence input, a team of STF intercepted Shanu Poddar, a BBA student of NIS College, Bhubaneswar.Three 7.65 MM sophisticated automatic pistols (marked 'Made in Italy'), five magazines and 22 ammunition having the headstamp "K|F" were recovered from him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)