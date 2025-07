Balasore, July 10: One person died and another was injured when a vehicle, in which West Bengal's Howrah Uttar MLA Gautam Chowdhury along with his family members was travelling, hit a two-wheeler in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred on Wednesday on National Highway 16 near Jamjhadi area under the Simulia Police Station limits, a senior officer said. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over by Auto-Rickshaw While Playing Outside Her Home in Ramanathapuram, CCTV Video Surfaces.

The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place, he said. "The car with the MLA and his family members on board hit the two-wheeler, and 56-year-old Radhakanta Lenka and another person sustained injuries," the police officer said. They were immediately taken to the nearest Simulia hospital, where a doctor declared Lenka dead. Simulia Police Station personnel have detained the driver of the vehicle, Amiya Singh Ray, and started an investigation, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)