A tragic accident claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl who was run over by an auto-rickshaw while playing outside her home in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram. The incident occurred on July 4, around 4:54 PM, when the child suddenly ran onto the road and was caught in the vehicle’s blind spot. CCTV video captured the heartbreaking moment, showing the girl toddling toward the street just before the collision. A nearby woman witnessed the accident and raised an alarm, prompting the auto driver to stop immediately. Neighbours rushed the severely injured child to a hospital, but despite their efforts, she died shortly after arrival. Investigations are ongoing, and there has been no update on the driver’s arrest. Instant Karma! Autorickshaw Topples After Reckless Driver Attempts To Hit Boy Riding Bicycle, Video From Kadayanallur Goes Viral (Watch).

Toddler Killed in Ramanathapuram Accident

A 3-year-old girl died after she was run over by an auto rickshaw in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram. The incident happened on July 4, while the girl was playing outside her house. Investigations are ongoing and there was no word on the auto rickshaw driver's arrest. pic.twitter.com/nHKFwahp1h — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 6, 2025

