Bandra Station Gathering: 10 Accused to Be in Police Custody Till April 21

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): A local court has extended the police custody of ten people, accused of orchestrating Bandra railway station gathering, till April 21. The accused were produced before a Bandra court today after their police custody ended. According to police sources, they were present in the crowd during the gathering at Bandra.A journalist, who was arrested in connection with this case, was granted bail on Thursday.More than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the railway station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, merely hours after the extension of the lockdown till May 3 was announced. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)