ATM Glitch in Vasai Viral Video: Machine Dispenses Extra Cash Than Requested, Crowd Gathers at Kiosk

A technical malfunction at a Hitachi ATM in Maharashtra’s Vasai created chaos on Saturday night, May 16, after the machine reportedly began dispensing far more cash than customers had requested.

The incident occurred at an ATM kiosk located in the Golani Naka area, where customers discovered that the machine was handing out higher denomination notes while debiting only the original withdrawal amount from their accounts. The unusual malfunction quickly drew large crowds as news spread across the locality. SBI ATM Booth Turns Into Hair Cutting Salon in Bihar’s Danapur, Video Goes Viral.

Customers Receive More Cash Than Requested

According to local reports, the issue first came to light when a customer attempted to withdraw INR 100 from the ATM. Instead of dispensing the requested amount, the machine reportedly issued a INR 500 note. However, the bank message and account statement reflected a debit of only INR 100.

Soon after, another customer reportedly withdrew INR 400 but received INR 2,000 from the machine. Jalgaon: 2 Thieves Try To Rob ATM of Maharashtra Bank, Tamper CCTV Camera; Video Surfaces.

The reported transactions were described as follows:

Requested INR 100 → Received INR 500 (Account debited: INR 100)

Requested INR 400 → Received INR 2,000 (Account debited: INR 400)

Customers at the ATM were reportedly left confused and surprised by the discrepancy.

As information about the malfunction spread through the area, a large number of people reportedly gathered outside the ATM kiosk. Several residents queued up hoping to take advantage of the glitch, while some individuals were able to withdraw excess cash before authorities intervened.

The ATM soon became widely discussed locally, with many referring to it as a “miracle ATM”.

Recognising the potential financial risk posed by the malfunction, local police arrived at the scene and stopped further transactions at the ATM. Authorities dispersed the crowd and informed the concerned bank and technical teams about the issue.

Officials said the ATM would remain out of service until the machine undergoes inspection, repairs and complete testing. A technical team has reportedly begun investigating the root cause of the malfunction.

Bank officials have not yet confirmed what caused the ATM to dispense incorrect amounts. Investigators are examining whether the issue was linked to a software configuration problem, cash cassette error or another technical fault inside the machine.

Officials said prompt action by police and bank representatives helped prevent larger financial losses and misuse of the malfunctioning ATM. For now, services at the kiosk remain suspended pending completion of the technical review.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).