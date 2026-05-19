Twisha Sharma Death Case: Mother-in-Law Giribala Singh Claims ‘2 People Lived Inside Her’, Describes Her As ‘Schizophrenic, Troubled Personality’

The death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who died by suicide at her matrimonial home in Bhopal within five months of marriage, has intensified a legal and public dispute between her family and in-laws.

Twisha’s family has accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired judge, of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. In response, Giribala Singh has denied the allegations and described Twisha as suffering from serious mental health issues. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Victim’s Mother-in-Law and Retired Judge Giribala Singh Claims She Terminated Pregnancy After Consuming ‘Large Quantities of Marijuana’.

Giribala Singh Says Twisha Sharma Had ‘Split Personality’

Speaking to NDTV, Singh referred to her daughter-in-law as having a “schizophrenic, troubled personality” and claimed “two people” lived inside her.

5 Month-Old Marriage and Suicide

Twisha Sharma and Samarth Singh reportedly met through a dating app in 2024 and got married in December 2025. On May 12, Twisha was found hanging in her room at the family’s house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area. Her death has since led to a police investigation, with allegations of dowry harassment raised by her parents.

According to Twisha’s family, she had spoken to her mother shortly before her death and discussed the difficulties she was facing in her marriage. Her family claimed the call abruptly ended after Samarth entered the room. Minutes later, they allegedly received information that Twisha was “not breathing”. Twisha Sharma Case: CCTV Captures Noida Woman’s Final Moments Before Her Death (Watch Video).

‘There Was a 4th Person in the House’

Rejecting accusations of abetment to suicide, Giribala Singh said Twisha’s death was linked to her mental health struggles rather than harassment. “There is a vast difference between murder and death by suicide. One is a voluntary act,” Singh said.

Describing Twisha’s condition, Singh claimed: “It is not true that there were just three people in the house that night. There was a fourth person, and that fourth person was in her (Twisha) mind.” She alleged that Twisha had a schizophrenic personality and required “continuous monitoring”. According to Singh, Twisha’s mood and behaviour changed frequently.

“This is how her brain functioned - happy in one moment and sad in another. It is possible that she didn't take her medicine that evening. Withdrawal of medicine also has many side effects,” Singh said. She further alleged that Twisha resisted taking prescribed medicines and would object when family members reminded her.

Giribala Singh claimed her son Samarth Singh tried to support the marriage and stood by Twisha during counselling sessions. Recalling the events of May 12, Singh said the family had been watching television together before Twisha went to the terrace and later to her room.

“Samarth was crying when he saw Twisha hanging. He held the body and I tried to remove the belt from around her neck. He gave her CPR then and there. We ran and pulled out a car. It is so tragic. Between all this we have been tagged as criminals,” Singh said. She also claimed the family was now facing a “witch hunt”. “They want us behind bars. She was a product of her own troubled personality,” Singh told NDTV.

Twisha’s father Navnidhi Sharma has accused the Singh family of indirect dowry-related pressure and harassment. Responding to the allegations, Giribala Singh denied any financial demands and claimed the family had instead provided monetary support to Twisha and her parents.

She reportedly attached online transaction records ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 50,000, claiming the funds were transferred for Twisha’s personal needs. “There is no question of borrowing money,” Singh said.

Bhopal Police have announced a reward of INR 10,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh and issued a lookout notice against him. When questioned about why her son had not surrendered, Giribala Singh said he intended to cooperate legally but first wanted to exhaust available legal remedies.

“The Supreme Court on Monday said that bail is the rule and jail is the exception even under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act... We need to protect ourselves too as any citizen... We are being hunted like fugitives which is completely wrong,” she said.

During a press conference, Giribala Singh also made allegations about Twisha’s upbringing and personal life. She accused Twisha’s parents of pushing her toward the glamour industry at a young age and later distancing themselves from her. Singh additionally alleged that Twisha had confessed to consuming marijuana during pregnancy. “Twisha confessed to consuming large quantities of marijuana during pregnancy,” she claimed.

The issue of pregnancy termination has also become a point of dispute between both families. While Singh alleged Twisha chose to terminate the pregnancy herself, Twisha’s brother has accused the Singh family of forcing the abortion.

According to WhatsApp chats cited in media reports, Twisha had expressed unhappiness about her marriage and repeatedly requested her mother to bring her back to Noida. Messages allegedly sent by Twisha suggested she was facing emotional distress and mental harassment in her matrimonial home. The investigation into the case is ongoing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 10:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).