Pharmacy Strike Tomorrow: Why Are Chemists Protesting? Will All Medicine Shops Remain Closed on May 20?

A nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Wednesday, May 20, has raised concerns among patients and consumers across India, particularly those dependent on regular medicines for chronic illnesses.

The one-day protest has been organised against online medicine sales and deep discounting practices by e-pharmacy platforms. While lakhs of chemists and druggists are expected to participate, the actual impact is likely to vary across states and cities, with several pharmacy associations already distancing themselves from the bandh. Consumers are now being advised to prepare for possible disruptions in medicine supply and retail availability. Pharmacy Bandh on May 20: Why Chemists Across India Have Threatened To Protest Against E-Pharmacies.

Why Are Chemists Protesting?

The AIOCD, which represents chemists, pharmacists and drug distributors nationwide, says the protest is aimed at opposing unregulated online medicine sales and what it describes as unfair business practices by e-pharmacy companies. At the centre of the dispute are two government notifications — GSR 220(E) and GSR 817(E).

According to the organisation, these rules allegedly created loopholes that allowed online medicine platforms to operate without a fully defined legal framework. An Indian Express report quoted AIOCD general secretary Rajiv Singhal as saying there are concerns over: “wrong or fake prescriptions” being used on online platforms. SBI Employee Strike in May 2026: Employees Call 2-Day Strike on May 25 and 26, Know Their Demands.

The organisation has demanded stricter regulation of e-pharmacies and tighter monitoring of prescription-based medicine sales. Chemist groups have also objected to aggressive discounting by large online platforms, arguing that neighbourhood pharmacies cannot compete with discounts ranging between 20% and 50%.

The protest reflects the ongoing conflict between traditional pharmacy networks and India’s growing online medicine delivery sector.

Will All Medicine Shops Remain Closed Tomorrow?

Not necessarily. Although the strike call has been issued at the national level, a complete shutdown across India appears unlikely. According to reports cited by NDTV, pharmacy associations from at least 12 states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and West Bengal, have reportedly distanced themselves from the bandh.

This means many medicine shops may continue operating as usual in several locations. However, participation could still be substantial in certain markets, especially among independent retail chemists and wholesale distributors. Consumers are therefore being advised to expect partial disruptions rather than a uniform nationwide closure.

What Will Likely Remain Open?

Even the protesting organisations have indicated that emergency medicine services will continue functioning during the strike.

The following services are expected to remain operational on May 20:

Hospital-attached pharmacies

Government hospital medicine counters

Emergency medical stores

Some 24×7 pharmacies

Likely operation of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in several areas

Several state authorities are also discussing contingency measures to ensure uninterrupted access to essential medicines.

What Could Be Affected?

Depending on local participation in the strike, disruptions may affect:

Standalone neighbourhood chemist shops

Wholesale medicine distributors

Local medicine supply chains

Private pharmacy counters in markets and clinics

Areas that depend heavily on small independent pharmacies could witness temporary shortages or limited operating hours. Consumers may also face delays in medicine restocking if wholesale distribution networks slow down during the bandh.

Patients Advised to Buy Medicines in Advance

Health experts and pharmacists are advising people dependent on daily medication not to wait until the last moment.

Patients managing conditions such as:

Diabetes

High blood pressure

Thyroid disorders

Heart disease

Asthma

are being encouraged to purchase medicines in advance to avoid inconvenience. Even where pharmacies remain open, reduced staffing or supply disruptions may affect availability.

The strike highlights broader concerns surrounding India’s rapidly expanding online medicine delivery market. Traditional chemists argue that e-pharmacy platforms continue operating in a regulatory grey area, especially after home delivery systems introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic became more widespread.

Retail pharmacy associations claim unchecked online medicine sales could contribute to misuse of antibiotics and prescription drugs. Government officials, however, have indicated that discussions with stakeholders are ongoing and have stressed that healthcare access should remain uninterrupted.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2026 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).