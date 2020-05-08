Barcelona Players to Return to Training Today

Barcelona [Spain], May 8 (ANI): Barcelona first-team players will return to individual training on Friday following the protocols put in place by La Liga."The first team will return to training this Friday individually following the protocols laid down by La Liga. The preparatory session is to take place at 9.30 am CEST at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper where the Tito Vilanova training pitch, pitch 2 and pitch 3 will be used to divide up the player so that they have sufficient space to carry out the session and maintain the distance between each other stipulated by the health authorities," the club said in a statement.The statement also stated that the players will arrive at the Club facilities already in their training kit in order to make their way directly to the corresponding training pitch.After the session, players will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms.La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.On May 4, La Liga announced that after the Spanish Ministry of Health's approval for the return of sports training sessions, players "will start training alone following medical tests carried out by club staff."Before the suspension of La Liga, Barcelona was placed at the top spot in the standings. (ANI)

