Barve's Family Awarded Contract After Permission of then Maha Govt: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the firm owned by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve's family was awarded the contract of digitisation of police records after the permission of the then state government.On reports that a firm owned by Barve's son and wife was awarded the contract of digitisation of police records by the previous BJP government, Deshmukh said: "Sanjay Barve had started that project after the permission of the then state government."Deshmukh said that he called Barve to meet him on Thursday.After speaking to Barve, Deshmukh stated that the project was started after the then state government's permission. "I have also seen an October 7 letter also related to this," he said.The letter mentioned by the Home Minister states that the Maharashtra government had approved the digitisation of police record project on a pro bono basis for a period of five years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)