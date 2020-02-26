Bayern Munich Fans Protest over Champions League Ticket Prices

London [UK], Feb 26 (ANI): Fans of Bayern Munich mounted a protest over the ticket prices during their team's match against Chelsea on Tuesday (local time).The supporters unfurled a banner during the match at Stamford Bridge which read as: "Away end CFC £55 FCB 59+1EUR, stop club pricing insanity! Twenty is plenty.""Twenty is plenty" is a reference to the campaign launched in England by the Football Supporters' Federation for clubs to cap ticket prices for visiting supporters at USD 26 dollars, CNN reported.In August last year, UEFA had announced that it had reached an agreement with clubs to reduce ticket prices for away fans in the Champions League and Europa League in the ongoing season."Fans are the lifeblood of the game and those who follow their teams to away matches must have access to tickets at a reasonable price, bearing in mind the cost they have already had to incur for their trip," CNN had quoted UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as saying."By capping ticket prices, we want to make sure that away fans can still travel to games and play their part in making the atmosphere inside football stadiums so special," he said.The Bayern fans had staged a similar protest during their Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield last season.Bayern Munich emerged triumphant over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League round of 16 match first leg.They won 3-0 with goals coming from Serge Gnabry (51st, 74th minute) and Robert Lewandowski (76th minute). (ANI)

