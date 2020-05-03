Bear Expenditure on Homeward Journey of Workers, Pilot Asks Centre

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday asked the Centre to bear the expenditure on the homeward journey of migrant workers.

They have no earning at present and in such adverse circumstances, rail fares should not be charged from them, Pilot said in a statement.

This extra financial burden should be avoided, he said, demanding that the travel expenses should be borne by either the Centre or the Railways.

Pilot said the workers are already facing economic hardships as they have spent their savings in meeting their daily needs during the coronavirus lockdown.

